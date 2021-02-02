Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Upgraded by Commerzbank to Buy

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was upgraded by Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NEMTF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Nemetschek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NEMTF opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

