Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.35 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003188 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $19.35 million and $4.36 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009974 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003890 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,423,350 coins and its circulating supply is 17,020,285 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

