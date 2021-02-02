NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of NCR worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NCR stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

