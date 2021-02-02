Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$22.56 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $25.95.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
