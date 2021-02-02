Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$22.56 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

