National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 994,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 989,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.36 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National CineMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

