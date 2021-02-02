National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
NKSH stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.54.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
