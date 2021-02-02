National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NKSH stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Bankshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Bankshares by 473.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National Bankshares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

