National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NBGIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 26,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. National Bank of Greece has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.