National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NBGIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 26,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. National Bank of Greece has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

