National Bank Financial Comments on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.70 price target on the stock.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$196.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “ourperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.54.

CHR stock opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.09. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.61.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

