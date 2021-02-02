Namecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,047.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $11.16 million and $71,047.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,913.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.04 or 0.01208824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00513400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

