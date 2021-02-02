MyWish 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $534.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. MyWish has a market cap of $2.99 million and $534.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00875190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00050134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.42 or 0.04398657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

