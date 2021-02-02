Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Update

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 639,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

MYE stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $738.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 71.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Myers Industries by 325.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 182.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

