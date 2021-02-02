MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0025

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00859278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.65 or 0.04498153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019935 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,745,626,857 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars.

