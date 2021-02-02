Murphy USA (MUSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.