Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

NYSE MUR opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

