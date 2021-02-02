Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.22). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of MUR opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.