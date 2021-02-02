MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTUAY stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.51. 2,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.