mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,898.09 or 1.00180552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 38,081,577 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.