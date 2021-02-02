MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post $544.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.90 million. MRC Global reported sales of $766.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

