Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,961,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

