Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Up to $51.60

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.60, but opened at $54.60. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) shares last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 61,970 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The company has a market cap of £68.21 million and a PE ratio of 14.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Nigel Knowles acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86). Also, insider Paul Smith sold 115,071 shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77), for a total value of £67,891.89 ($88,701.19).

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

