Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Morphic traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 6630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $114,153.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $259,544.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $408,269.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,720. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

