Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $347,412.27 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $347,412.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Morphic stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. 6,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.