Morgan Stanley Takes $56,000 Position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

WIMI opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

