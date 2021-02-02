Morgan Stanley Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $73.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

