Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 876 Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SSPY opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $58.24.

