Morgan Stanley Purchases New Stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,069,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UIVM opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

