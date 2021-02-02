Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBMD shares. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $221.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

