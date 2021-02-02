Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 315.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXE opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

