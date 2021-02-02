Morgan Stanley Has $45,000 Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 907,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after buying an additional 817,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.17 million, a P/E ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

