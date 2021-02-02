Morgan Stanley Has $43,000 Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 182,956 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

VRCA stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $314.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

