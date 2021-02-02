Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 709.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

PLYA opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $742.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,867 shares of company stock worth $1,211,548. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

