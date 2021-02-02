Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

