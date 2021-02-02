Morgan Stanley Buys 48,869 Shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. Safe-T Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $106,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

