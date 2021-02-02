Morgan Stanley Buys 48,869 Shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. Safe-T Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $106,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76.
About Safe-T Group
Read More: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.