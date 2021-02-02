Morgan Stanley Buys 25,695 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 268.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

