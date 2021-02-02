Morgan Stanley Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $130.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.00.

Raymond James stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $471,736.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

