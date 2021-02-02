Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $138.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

