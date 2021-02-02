Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $145.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.