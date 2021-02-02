Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

