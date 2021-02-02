Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $539.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.72 and a 200-day moving average of $505.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

