Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $306,000 in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 22.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 70.6% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in SP Plus by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SP. Barrington Research increased their price target on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.