Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $83.12.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

