Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $63.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after buying an additional 83,055 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 499,121 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263,579 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

