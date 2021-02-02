MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MonotaRO (MONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.