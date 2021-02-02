MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
About MonotaRO
MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.
