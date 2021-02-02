Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) & Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Head to Head Survey

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -42.84% -40.98% Oramed Pharmaceuticals -424.76% -45.93% -30.33%

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.22 million ($0.45) -17.67 Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.71 million 84.90 -$11.51 million ($0.56) -15.41

Monopar Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oramed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Monopar Therapeutics and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Monopar Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.64%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes. It is also developing ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

