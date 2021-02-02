Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

