Moni Mannings Purchases 2,622 Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock traded up GBX 23.40 ($0.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 773 ($10.10). The company had a trading volume of 2,742,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 800.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 660.44. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. Davy Research downgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 864.79 ($11.30).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

