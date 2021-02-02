MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 65.7% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $5,900.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00019809 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001354 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001665 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 70.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036107 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 212,998,030 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

