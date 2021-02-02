Monero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $901.25 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $147.75 or 0.00417682 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $901.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,829,427 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

