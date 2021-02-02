Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,990,745.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after buying an additional 268,381 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 539,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

