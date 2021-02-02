Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Buys 80,000 Shares

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at $77,136,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $592.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

